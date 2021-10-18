Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeRegionalNews

Pankaj Batra’s ‘Fuffad Ji’ first look released

Zee Studios drops the first look of their upcoming film Pankaj Batra's 'Fuffad Ji', to release on 11th November ‘21*

By Glamsham Editorial
Pankaj Batra's 'Fuffad Ji' first look released
Pankaj Batra's Fuffad Ji first look
- Advertisement -

Punjabi cine-goers are excited as they get to witness back-to-back hits at the cinemas near them. After films like Puaada and Qismat 2 received a good response at the theatres, Zee Studios recently announced the release date of their next – Fuffad Ji starring Binnu Dhillon along with Gurnam Bhullar which is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on Nov 11, 2021.

Director Pankaj Batra added, “We are excited for the audiences to finally see our film. I feel fortunate to be able to release our film amidst the pandemic and hope that people shower it with love”

- Advertisement -

The makers have now dropped the first look of the film, leaving the audiences intrigued. Zee Studios in association with K Kumar Studios presenta Fuffad Ji which is directed by Pankaj Batra and written by Raju Verma.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEx-Aussie pace bowler Tony Dodemaide joins CA's National Selection Panel
Next articleSidNaaz Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Adhura’ is now ‘Habit’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,142FansLike
44,832FollowersFollow
6,328FollowersFollow
57,574FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US