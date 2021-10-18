Pankaj Batra’s ‘Fuffad Ji’ first look released

- Advertisement -

Punjabi cine-goers are excited as they get to witness back-to-back hits at the cinemas near them. After films like Puaada and Qismat 2 received a good response at the theatres, Zee Studios recently announced the release date of their next – Fuffad Ji starring Binnu Dhillon along with Gurnam Bhullar which is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on Nov 11, 2021.

Director Pankaj Batra added, “We are excited for the audiences to finally see our film. I feel fortunate to be able to release our film amidst the pandemic and hope that people shower it with love”

- Advertisement -

The makers have now dropped the first look of the film, leaving the audiences intrigued. Zee Studios in association with K Kumar Studios presenta Fuffad Ji which is directed by Pankaj Batra and written by Raju Verma.