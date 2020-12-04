Sports

1st T20I: Australia opt to bowl against India, Natarajan makes debut

By IANS
Canberra, Dec 4 (IANS) Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Friday won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval.

D’Arcy Short will open the innings alongside Finch, the Australia skipper informed.

“It’s been quite a big build-up anyway (for the T20 World Cup). We don’t have many changes, Short opens the batting, (Matthew) Wade bats at three,” Finch said.

The Australian team is wearing an indigenous jersey to pay tribute to country’s indigenous people. The jersey has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, great great-grand daughter of Grongarrong (Mosquito), who was one of the members of the team that played in England in 1868, designed the original Walkabout Wickets artwork that will feature on the front of the playing shirt.

It has been co-designed by Courtney Hagen, Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman and Cricket Australia’s Indigenous Engagement Specialist.

“It’s a phenomenal design, grateful to be able to wear it (the indigenous kit),” the Australian captain said while talking about the kit.

For India, left-arm pacer T Natarajan is making his T20I debut.

“Its’ a great chance to have a look at a few guys. We have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We’ve been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.

“Natarajan is making his debut today. He looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him,” he added.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

