Bengal T20 Challenge: Spinners win it for East Bengal against Calcutta Customs

Kolkata, Dec 4 (IANS) East Bengal’s three-legged spin attack bagged a total of seven wickets as they defeated Calcutta Customs by 41 runs to register their third win in a row in the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge tournament being played at the Eden Gardens.

On Thursday evening, East Bengal opted to bat and could manage to post a paltry total of 118 all out in their quota of 20 overs. However, thanks to the spinners, the team was able to successfully defend the total as they bundled out Customs for mere 77 inside 18 overs.

Earlier, Shreyan Chakroborty and Saikat Banerjee bagged two wickets each for Customs while Shreevats Goswami was the highest scorer for East Bengal as he played a 20-run knock. For East Bengal, Sujit Kr Yadav who scored 19 with the bat earlier, picked up three for 13 while other two spinners Arnab Nandi and Akash Pandey bagged two wickets apiece.

For Customs, Prosenjit Das fought a lone battle with 41-ball 33.

“The team is playing really well. Everyone is contributing in some way or other. Our batters posted big totals before which was relatively easy for our bowlers to defend but in today’s match where the score was low, the bowlers bowled really well. Our fielding effort was superb. We are playing as an unit and will hope to carry this momentum forward,” East Bengal captain Nandi said.

