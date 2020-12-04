Ex-MCA president Ashish Shelar to contest for BFI chief's post

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Former president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and BJP leader Ashish Shelar is all set to contest for the president’s post in the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

He filed his papers on Wednesday and has been included in the BFI electoral college that has paved the way for him to take on incumbent Ajay Singh.

“I am looking forward to joining the boxing family and taking this crucial Olympic sport to the next level,” Shelar said in a statement while announcing his candidature from the Maharashtra Amateur Boxing Association.

“With my vast experience in handling various sports bodies, I will be able to strengthen boxing at the grassroots level which has sorely been neglected. At the same time, I can use my connection with cricket and football stalwarts to provide the push for our elite boxers to attain even more glory for the country,” he added.

The BFI elections, which had been postponed from September due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now scheduled to take place during its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) in Gurugram on December 18.

“This is a huge boost for Indian boxing,” Jay Kowli, Secretary General of the BFI, said. “Shelar is a fine administrator and has done a lot for many sports in Maharashtra and his vision for boxing is truly impressive,” he added.

The 48-year-old Shelar is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), having won the elections from the Bandra West constituency in Mumbai.

–IANS

aak/