FIH allocates quotas for 2022 and 2023 World Cups

ADVERTISEMENT

Lausanne (Switzerland), Dec 3 (IANS) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday allocated quotas for the 2022 women’s World Cup and the 2023 men’s World Cup at its Executive Board (EB) meeting.

The qualification process had been reviewed to increase the number of quotas that can be won from the five continental championships from six to 11.

Asia has been allocated four quotas, including the hosts India, for the men’s World Cup which will be held in 2023, FIH said in a statement. Europe has been given seven while Oceania and the Americas have been awarded two each. Africa has been given one quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four quotas have been allocated to Asia for the 2022 Women’s World Cup as well while six have been allocated to Europe, including hosts Spain and the Netherlands. Three have been reserved for the Americas while Oceania has been given two. Africa have been awarded the singular quota for the women’s tournament as well.

The review had been made for continental championships that had been rescheduled due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The EB also expressed “great satisfaction” for the inclusion of hockey for those with intellectual disabilities in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. “This is the first time that hockey will take part in the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement and the EB extended thanks to everyone involved in this achievement,” said the FIH in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/qma