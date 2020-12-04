He was feeling dizzy, says Samson on Jadeja

ADVERTISEMENT

Canberra, Dec 4 (IANS) The Indian team remained non-committal on the state of Ravindra Jadeja’s injury after the left-handed all-rounder suffered a blow to his head and had to be replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

“The physio (team’s medical staff) knows his condition better. We don’t have any information yet. We saw him (Jadeja) getting hurt. When he returned he said he was feeling dizzy. We had to go for a concussion substitute,” said Sanju Samson who scored 23 and took the catch of Steve Smith off the bowling of Chahal.

Asked if Jadeja will be available for the second T20 International at Sydney on Sunday, Samson said, “Not sure about it. We will check on Jaddu bhai (Jadeja), how he is feeling and then decide on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chahal took three for 25 to earn man-of-the-match award.

“This is the mindset of the team. We set high standards in the Indian team. Any time you are called, you have to be ready. He (Chahal) has played so many matches,” added Samson.

Jadeja was seen limping even before being hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the 20th over of the Indian innings. The all-rounder had also taken a break after the third ball of the 19th over and his injury, which looked like a hamstring, had to be tended to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Chahal’s entry to the field initially had surprised Australia coach Justin Langer, who was seen having a visibly animated discussion with match-referee David Boon during the innnings break, captain Aaron Finch played down the matter.

“Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can’t be challenging a medical expert’s opinion,” said Finch after the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli said, “There were no plans of having Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/rkm