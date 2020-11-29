Sports IPL

2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India

By IANS
2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) Steve Smith on Sunday continued his prolific run as he smashed yet another hundred against India to help Australia post a gigantic 390-run target for the Men in Blue in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Electing to bat, Australia once again had a great start as skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner made most of the batting friendly conditions and amassed 142 runs for the opening wicket. Finch was the first wicket to fell in the 23rd over as he went back to the pavilion after contributing with 60 runs, which included six 4s and a six.

However, Warner continued from the other end and looked all set for a well-deserved century before Shreyas Iyer’s brilliance in the outfield saw the left-handed batsman getting run-out at his individual score of 83, an innings studded with seven 4s and three 6s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith continued from where he left the innings in the last match as he scored boundaries at will and kept the Indian bowlers under immense pressure. Such was his sheer dominance that skipper Virat Kohli had to brought in a semi-fit Hardik Pandya to bowl in the 36th over of the innings.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 132-run partnership during the course of which Smith brought his 11th hundred in just 62 balls. The 32-year-old, after scoring 104 runs with the help of fourteen 4s and two 6s, was caught at short third-man off the bowling of Pandya.

Glenn Maxwell, who came in next, kept collecting runs for Australia quickly like the first ODI as he and Labuschagne made use of each and every scoring opportunity and kept piling misery on the Indian bowlers. Both stitched an 80-run partnership before Labuschagne fell in the 49th over at his individual score of 70 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 50th over, Maxwell brought his half century in just 25 balls. Australia ended their innings with 389/4 with Maxwell and Moises Henriques remaining unbeaten on 63 and 2 respectively.

Brief Scores: Australia 389/4(Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83; Hardik Pandya 1/24)

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleYami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable
Next article2nd ODI: India forced to press in semi-fit Pandya who impresses

Related Articles

IPL

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI

IANS - 0
Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 30 (IANS) New Zealand won the three-match T20I series against West Indies 2-0 after the third and final T20I...
Read more
IPL

TV records smashed in Australia during 2nd ODI against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Australia and India played on Sunday delivered record viewership ratings Down...
Read more
IPL

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) Right-handed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he would "love" open the innings in the final ODI against India...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India 2

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India 3

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India 4

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

2nd ODI: Smith fires yet again as Aus set 390-run target for India 4

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks