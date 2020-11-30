Sports IPL

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence

By IANS
Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) Right-handed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he would “love” open the innings in the final ODI against India if asked to in absence of David Warner.

Warner, who suffered from a groin injury during the second ODI on Sunday, has been ruled out of the remaining white-ball fixtures, which include Wednesday’s ODI and three T20Is.

“Certainly if I got asked to open the batting absolutely it’s an opportunity that I would enjoy doing. We’ll wait and see how our team shapes up for the next game and see the balance of the side, but yeah I would love doing it,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My role at No.4 is just to read the situation of the game and play my role accordingly,” he added.

Australia, after posting 374 in the first ODI, came out with an even better batting performance on Sunday as they posted a mammoth 390-run target for the Men in Blue, which the visitors failed to chase down and fell short by 51 runs.

Steve Smith top scored with 104 for the hosts while Labuschagne contributed with 70 off 61 balls with the help of five 4s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had Steve in so when I came to the crease it was just about building a partnership and a bit of momentum with him, and taking a back seat for the start of my innings. When he was dismissed then me and Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) could play a bit more expansively,” said Labuschagne.

“It was really nice to be able to do the job at the back of the innings, which is something that I haven’t had too many opportunities at. But I definitely think it’s very important that I read the game and understand the situation of the game and play accordingly,” he added.

D’Arcy Short has been called in as Warner’s replacement in the T20I squad for the three-match series which begins Friday. Additionally, right-arm pacer Pat Cummins has been rested from remainder of white-ball matches in a bid to keep him fresh for the Test series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia, who have already won the series, will aim to go for the clean sweep when the two teams face each other at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDivya Khosla Kumar and Gautam Gulati – Besharam Bewaffa Song Lyrics by B Praak
Next articleAlbela – O Beta Ji Kismat Ki Hawa Song Lyrics starring Pankaj Tripathi from Ludo movie

Related Articles

IPL

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI

IANS - 0
Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 30 (IANS) New Zealand won the three-match T20I series against West Indies 2-0 after the third and final T20I...
Read more
IPL

ICC favours Ind-Pak bilateral cricket, but can't ensure that: Chairman Barclay

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) would like to see traditional rivals India and Pakistan play bilateral...
Read more
IPL

TV records smashed in Australia during 2nd ODI against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Australia and India played on Sunday delivered record viewership ratings Down...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence 2

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence 3

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence 4

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence 4

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks