Australia opt to bat in 2nd ODI against India

By IANS
Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia have been forced to replace injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis with Moises Henriques.

“We are going to bat. Stoinis is out, a little bit of niggle. Moises Henriques replaces him. It’s the overs he can give us. The wicket can get slower as the game goes on,” Finch said.

India, on the other hand, have stuck to the same team that played in the first ODI which Australia won by 66 runs on Friday.

“We were a bit rusty in the first game but there are no excuses. After the 30 over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up. The second half was very encouraging,” said India skipper Virat Kohli talking about the first game.

“We can take a lot of positives from that. We are playing the same XI,” he added.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

–IANS

aak/

