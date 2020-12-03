Sports IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

By IANS
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad’s 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20 Challenge here at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first on winning the toss, Bagan got off to a steady start riding on debutant Ankur Pal’s 39 off 30 balls but Tapan bowlers bowled with discipline to restrict them for 129/5 in their quota of 20 overs.

Shabaz, Ramesh Prasad, Vilash Singh and Gaurav Chauhan bagged one wicket apiece for Tapan.

“Toss was very crucial and we wanted to field as well, which we got anyways even after losing the toss. The wicket settled lately and this was one of the best wickets in this tournament. It was an easy target for our team and thankfully we got good start too. Bagan also got off to a good start but our team managed to restrict them for a low score. Very happy for the win,” said Shahbaz.

While chasing Tapan openers Gaurav (33) and Koushik Ghosh (20) gave their team a good start while skipper Shahbaz came out blazing all guns to heat 5 sixes and 2 fours to guide Tapan 131/5 in just 16.5 overs.

