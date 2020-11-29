Sports IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Town Club beat Tapan Memorial

By IANS
Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) Purab Joshi smashed maiden fifty of the tournament while bowlers Md Kaif and Aritra Chatterjee bagged three wickets each as Town Club defeated Tapan Memorial by 28 runs in the recent match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge being played at the Eden Gardens.

After winning the toss on Saturday evening, Town Club elected to bat first and thanks to Purab’s 39-ball 51, they scored 146/3 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Tapan Memorial had a shaky start to their chase as they lost four wickets for just 44 runs and ended up being bundled for 118 runs. Kaif (3/17) and Chatterjee (3/16) starred with the ball for Town.

“Our aim was to again get back to the winning ways and our team has put up a complete performance, very happy about that. The wicket was sporting and we executed our plan well accordingly,” said Purab.

“We have played disciplined cricket throughout the match, which is very important. Purab and Naved set the tone of the match for us while the bowlers finished the job well. We will try to continue this form and grow better,” said Town skipper Avijit Singh.

