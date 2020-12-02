Sports IPL

Cashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur

By IANS
Cashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) India cashed in on David Warner’s absence and ensured that the Aussies did not get off to a solid start in chase of a 303-run target.

Australia failed to get a century partnership for the first time in the ODI series, after their openers reached the mark in the first two matches with David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch pummelling Indian bowlers.

However, with Warner out injured, the Aussies sent in Marnus Labuschagne to face the new ball with Finch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership did not last long with Labuschagne getting bowled in the sixth over with the score on just 25 The Australians also lost Steve Smith before they could reach 100. The centurion from the last two games fell for seven with the total on 56.

India pace bowler Shardul Thakur admitted that Warner’s absence gave them a psychological edge.

“To be honest, with Warner not playing, it was a good opportunity to put them on the backfoot early on and get the momentum going into the T20 series,” said Thakur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner, who made two half-centuries in the two games, and Finch had put on 156 in the first match and 142 in the second for the opening wicket as Australia rattled off record totals against India.

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShahid Kapoor shares a sweet post on mother Neelima Azeem's birthday
Next articleWanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur 2

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Cashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur 3

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Cashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur 4

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Cashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur 5

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020