Cricketer Richa Ghosh signs five-year deal with Baseline Ventures

By IANS
Cricketer Richa Ghosh signs five-year deal with Baseline Ventures
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) All-rounder Richa Ghosh has signed a five-year deal with sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures. The association will see Baseline manage all commercial interests of the 17-year-old, who has so far played three T20Is for the Indian women’s cricket team.

“Baseline has always been a great supporter of women’s cricket and cricketers in India, and I am really delighted to have signed for them,” said Ghosh in a statement.

“They are one of the biggest sports marketing companies in the country, and having seen their exceptional work with other fellow cricketers, I did not hesitate when they approached me. I am very excited to be represented by them and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with them,” she added.

Born in Siliguri, West Bengal, Ghosh entered the limelight earlier this year, when at the age of 16, she was selected to be a part of the Indian team for their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Before that, she was also selected to represent the Indian team for their tri-nation series in Australia. Recently, she featured for the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November.

“Richa Ghosh is one of the brightest and most exciting young women cricketers in the country and we are all very delighted to be representing her. Baseline has always been a firm supporter of women’s cricket in India, and we are delighted with this signing, keeping in mind the fantastic future that Richa has ahead of her,” said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures.

Baseline manages ace Indian sports personalities like PV Sindhu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Smriti Mandhana, Prithvi Shaw, Pankaj Advani, Apurvi Chandela, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa.







