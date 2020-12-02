Sports IPL

Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history

By IANS
Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Town, Dec 2 (IANS) Left-handed batsman Dawid Malan has attained the highest-ever rating points for batsmen in the ICC T20I player rankings after a terrific run saw him top the series aggregate with 173 runs and help England blank South Africa 3-0.

The 33-year-old left-hander has reached 915 points, the first to cross the 900-point mark after Australian Aaron Finch’s 900-point achievement in July 2018. Malan now has a 44-point lead over Pakistan’s Babar Azam, whom he overtook to become number one in September this year, stated ICC in a media release.

Malan’s player of the series performance included a match-winning 99 not out in the final match on Tuesday evening and helped England leapfrog Australia to take top position in the team rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eoin Morgan-led side, who had started the series at 271 points, are now level with Australia at 275 points but ahead on decimal points. India are placed at the third spot and will get a chance to gain some rating points when they take on the Aaron Finch-led side in the three-match T20I series beginning Friday.

South Africa and New Zealand retain their fifth and sixth positions while the West Indies have slipped behind Afghanistan to 10th place after losing 2-0 to New Zealand in another series, performances of which are also included in Wednesday’s rankings update.

Among the bowlers, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is back to the 700-point mark, gaining three places to reach number 4. He is just one spot below his career-best third position achieved in November 2018. The top seven bowlers are all spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa’s top ranked bowler in 5th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRohit should've been picked, communication gap disappointing, say Gambhir, VVS
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik storms out of show

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history 2

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history 3

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history 4

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Dawid Malan attains highest-ever rating points in T20I history 5

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020