Sports IPL

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI

By IANS
Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 30 (IANS) New Zealand won the three-match T20I series against West Indies 2-0 after the third and final T20I at the Bay Oval was called off due to persistent rain on Monday.

The teams left the field due to rain after just 2.2 overs on Monday night, with the West Indies at 25/1, and were never able to return, with the game being called off at 9.20pm local time.

Earlier, Mitchell Santner, who was leading the Black Caps for the first time, won the toss and opted to bowl. Santner chose to bowl himself first but the host’s first breakthrough came in the second over as Lockie Ferguson got Brandon King out at his individual score of 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Fletcher (4*) and Kyle Mayers (5*) were at the crease when rain started pouring in and umpires decided to leave the field.

New Zealand had earlier won the first T20I on November 29 by five wickets (via DLS method) and then went on to win the second match by 72 runs on Sunday evening.

The two teams will now contest in a two-match Test series beginning Thursday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: West Indies 25/1 in 2.2 overs (Brandon King 11; Lockie Ferguson 1/13)

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleICC favours Ind-Pak bilateral cricket, but can't ensure that: Chairman Barclay
Next articleRonit Roy's son orders Play Station 4 online, receives blank paper

Related Articles

IPL

ICC favours Ind-Pak bilateral cricket, but can't ensure that: Chairman Barclay

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) would like to see traditional rivals India and Pakistan play bilateral...
Read more
IPL

TV records smashed in Australia during 2nd ODI against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Australia and India played on Sunday delivered record viewership ratings Down...
Read more
IPL

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) Right-handed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he would "love" open the innings in the final ODI against India...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI 2

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI 3

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI 4

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI 4

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks