Sports IPL

Golden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur

By IANS
Golden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Golden Baby Leagues initiative, started by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2018, has helped light a footballing spark among young children across the country and in rural Manipur, they are also providing hope to families of a brighter future.

“Our objective of starting these Golden Baby Leagues was to introduce underprivileged children to football and give them an opportunity to play under the banner of the AIFF. Almost everyone here is passionate about football but most people come from underprivileged backgrounds and do not have money to buy even stockings,” Rabisankar Singh Chingtham, who is the league operator for the Manipur Golden Baby League and LSDC Golden Baby League in Andro and Laimapokpam respectively, told www.the-aiff.com.

“Our aim is to provide access to such children, which can enable them to keep working in the sport and make a name for themselves in the future,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league caters to age-groups from U-6 to U-12 and more than 35,000 children took part in leagues all over India in the 2019-20 season. Over 800 children across four age groups participated in these two Golden Baby Leagues in Manipur last season, often drawing a large number of viewers — even more than local senior games.

According to Rabisankar, the feedback has been highly positive and the children are eager to return to the field soon.

Another aspect of these two Golden Baby Leagues in Manipur has been the coming together of the community to help organise the events, with contributions coming in from multiple quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many local sponsors came out in support and contributed in-kind in various ways, such as transportation. Many parents pooled in to contribute equipment such as markers, cones, balls and goalposts. Even onlookers would see and chip in with small items such as refreshments for the children. It was really heartening to see the community come together as a whole,” Rabisankar said.

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKangana reacts to late Wajid Khan's wife's claim she is being forced to convert by in-laws
Next articleShahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills

Related Articles

IPL

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI

IANS - 0
Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 30 (IANS) New Zealand won the three-match T20I series against West Indies 2-0 after the third and final T20I...
Read more
IPL

TV records smashed in Australia during 2nd ODI against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Australia and India played on Sunday delivered record viewership ratings Down...
Read more
IPL

Aus vs Ind: Labuschagne puts up hand to open in Warner's absence

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) Right-handed Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has stated that he would "love" open the innings in the final ODI against India...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Golden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur 2

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Golden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur 3

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Golden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur 4

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Golden Baby Leagues help generate passion for football in rural Manipur 4

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks