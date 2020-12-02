If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT

Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and illegal, said that the improvised strokes are within the laws of the game. He added that these strokes are part of the evolution of the limited-overs game that has also seen bowlers use variations like knuckle-ball and wide yorkers.

“Definitely it is within the laws of the game and batting has evolved over the years which is why we see these massive scores getting chased down and the scores are going up. I suppose it is up to the bowlers to combat that. I suppose the skills of the bowlers are being tested every day with bowlers having to come up with different ways to sort that — the way they shut down one side of the ground and what not,” said Maxwell while speaking to the media.

“I suppose the way batting is evolving, bowling has got to evolve the same way. Guys (bowlers) come up with knuckle balls, wide yorker fields and different tactics. Tactics of ODI cricket has evolved. I see it as different part of the evolution of the game,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell had earlier criticised Maxwell and others’ use of switch-hits saying that if bowlers don’t change their bowling arm after announcing it to the umpire and batsmen, why should the batsmen switch stance.

“The Australian batting has been exceptional. They’ve made it look pretty easy, particularly Smith and Maxwell, some of the shots he plays are hard to believe. (Switch-hitting) is amazingly skillful, but it is not fair,” Chappell had said and added that ICC should outlaw the shot.

“It’s very simple. Maxwell hit a couple of (switch-hit) shots and Warner did (Sunday) night. All you’ve got to say is that if the batsman changes the order of his hands or his feet [as the bowler runs in], then it’s an illegal shot,” Chappell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can one side of the game, i.e. the bowlers, they have to tell the umpire how they’re going to bowl? And yet the batsman, he lines up as a right-hander — I’m the fielding captain, I place the field for the right-hander — and before the ball’s been delivered, the batsman becomes a left-hander,” Chappell added.

Former Australia wicket-keeper Ian Healy, however, defended the switch hit.

“I think bowlers have got to be a little bit better, they’ve got to be more aware,” he added. “Last minute changes for the bowlers aren’t that great at the moment, but they’ll get better at that. But it is tricky; it’s very tricky. Let the batters do it, not many are doing it well, but the one’s that do are incredible entertainers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/qma