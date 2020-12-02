Sports IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

By IANS
If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and illegal, said that the improvised strokes are within the laws of the game. He added that these strokes are part of the evolution of the limited-overs game that has also seen bowlers use variations like knuckle-ball and wide yorkers.

“Definitely it is within the laws of the game and batting has evolved over the years which is why we see these massive scores getting chased down and the scores are going up. I suppose it is up to the bowlers to combat that. I suppose the skills of the bowlers are being tested every day with bowlers having to come up with different ways to sort that — the way they shut down one side of the ground and what not,” said Maxwell while speaking to the media.

“I suppose the way batting is evolving, bowling has got to evolve the same way. Guys (bowlers) come up with knuckle balls, wide yorker fields and different tactics. Tactics of ODI cricket has evolved. I see it as different part of the evolution of the game,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell had earlier criticised Maxwell and others’ use of switch-hits saying that if bowlers don’t change their bowling arm after announcing it to the umpire and batsmen, why should the batsmen switch stance.

“The Australian batting has been exceptional. They’ve made it look pretty easy, particularly Smith and Maxwell, some of the shots he plays are hard to believe. (Switch-hitting) is amazingly skillful, but it is not fair,” Chappell had said and added that ICC should outlaw the shot.

“It’s very simple. Maxwell hit a couple of (switch-hit) shots and Warner did (Sunday) night. All you’ve got to say is that if the batsman changes the order of his hands or his feet [as the bowler runs in], then it’s an illegal shot,” Chappell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can one side of the game, i.e. the bowlers, they have to tell the umpire how they’re going to bowl? And yet the batsman, he lines up as a right-hander — I’m the fielding captain, I place the field for the right-hander — and before the ball’s been delivered, the batsman becomes a left-hander,” Chappell added.

Former Australia wicket-keeper Ian Healy, however, defended the switch hit.

“I think bowlers have got to be a little bit better, they’ve got to be more aware,” he added. “Last minute changes for the bowlers aren’t that great at the moment, but they’ll get better at that. But it is tricky; it’s very tricky. Let the batters do it, not many are doing it well, but the one’s that do are incredible entertainers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNikhil Bhambri: Excessive smoking for 'Black Widows' took a toll on health
Next articleDec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
IPL

Not being an India regular does not bother me: Shardul Thakur

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Medium pacer Shardul Thakur, who returned impressive figures of three for 51 in 10 overs to help India beat Australia...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell 2

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell 3

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell 4

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell 5

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020