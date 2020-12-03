Indian Super League grows 16% in TV viewership in first week

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) experienced a growth of 16 per cent in live television viewership in the opening week of the 2020/21 season compared to the previous season, official boradcaster STAR India said on Thursday.

Additionally, it said that Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, played on November 27, garnered “about 10 times” more viewership on television than it did in January 2020 when the both sides met in the 2019/20 season of the I-League, which was telecast on DSports.

“After a successful IPL 2020, we laid emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience for football by stressing on product innovations, improved story-telling and fan engagement,” STAR Sports Head of Sports, Sanjog Gupta, said in a statement.

“We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in week one. ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedence for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards.”

ISL is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. STAR India airs the tournament in seven languages in India.

–IANS

