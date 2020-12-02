Sports IPL

ISL: FC Goa's Tlang suspended for one additional game

By IANS
ISL: FC Goa's Tlang suspended for one additional game 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) FC Goa’s winger Redeem Tlang has been handed an additional one-game suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for his direct red card incident against Mumbai City FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Tlang’s direct red card offence — a high boot on MCFC”s Hernan Santana — in November 25 match — was referred to the AIFF body.

“Issuing a verdict on the player’s reply to a show cause notice, the AIFF body found Tlang guilty of intentionally aiming to hurt and injure the opponent,” ISL stated in a media release on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the player has apologised in his reply, such intent was completely missing when the opponent player was in pain, according to the committee,” it added.

The committee concluded that the 25-year-old committed ‘serious misconduct’.

Tlang remains ineligible to feature in FC Goa’s next game against Kerala Blasters FC to be played on December 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCouple Alert: Selena Gomez rumored to be dating NBA star Jimmy Butler
Next articleRohit should've been picked, communication gap disappointing, say Gambhir, VVS

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ISL: FC Goa's Tlang suspended for one additional game 2

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
ISL: FC Goa's Tlang suspended for one additional game 3

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

ISL: FC Goa's Tlang suspended for one additional game 4

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

ISL: FC Goa's Tlang suspended for one additional game 5

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020