Kaif smashes 51-ball 57 to help Tapan beat Kalighat (Lead)

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) Kaif Ahamed’s 57 off 51 balls helped Tapan Memorial defeat Kalighat Club by 22 runs in a low-scoring match in the Bengal T20 Challenge on Monday at Eden Gardens.

Electing to bat first Tapan Memorial rode on Ahamed’s knock to put on a total of 113 losing 4 wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

“We have put on a good all-round performance. The wicket was a bit slow and we batted patiently to get to a fighting total on it. Shahbaz, Ramesh bowled well,” said Kaif.

While chasing the Tapan bowlers wreaked havoc to bundle out their opponents for 91 runs as Shahbaz Ahamad, Ramesh Prasad and Vikash Singh bagged 2 wickets apiece.

Tapan skipper Shahbaz, who also scored 27 not out, talked about the victory: “Wicket was challenging and Kaif played very well. Spinners were getting help from the wicket and I had faith that we will be able to defend this total. The team is playing well, we are very happy about it.”

In a Sunday evening match, all-round perfromance by Town Club helped them beat Mohun Bagan by three wickets and remain on top of the table, thanks to Gitimoy Basu’s blistering 25-ball 44 at Eden Gardens.

Mohun Bagan won the toss and skipper Anustup Majumder scored 48 runs off 35 balls to help Bagan post a fighting 136/7 in 20 overs while Ayan and Azaz Ansari bagged two wickets apiece.

While chasing, Kazi Junaid Saifi gave Town Club a good start with a patient 34-ball 31 while Gitimoy played another match-winning knock to help Town Club finish with 137/7 and win their fourth match out of the five matches they have played.

–IANS

