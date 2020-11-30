Kaif smashes 57 as Tapan beat Kalighat

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) Tapan Memorial put on an all-round performance to defeat Kalighat Club by 22 runs in a low-scoring match on Monday at Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Electing to bat first Tapan Memorial rode on Kaif Ahamed’s patient 57 off 51 balls to put on a total of 113 losing 4 wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

“We have put on a good all-round performance. The wicket was a bit slow and we batted patiently to get to a fighting total on it. Shahbaz, Ramesh bowled well,” said Kaif.

While chasing the Tapan bowlers wreaked havoc to bundle out their opponents for 91 runs as Shahbaz Ahamad, Ramesh Prasad and Vikash Singh bagged 2 wickets apiece.

Tapan skipper Shahbaz, who also scored 27 not out, talked about the victory: “Wicket was challenging and Kaif played very well. Spinners were getting help from the wicket and I had faith that we will be able to defend this total. The team is playing well, we are very happy about it.”

–IANS

rkm/bg