Malan 55 takes England to series win against South Africa

By IANS
Paarl (South Africa), Nov 29 (IANS) Dawid Malan’s 55 followed up Jofra Archer’s 1/18 on Sunday as England secured a four-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I between the two sides in Paarl. England have thus taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, having won the first T20I by five wickets on Friday.

South Africa were restricted to 146/6 and England lost opener Jason Roy in the fourth over.

The visitors then lost Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow within the space of two overs but Malan then found able company in Ben Stokes and later captain Eoin Morgan. He was dismissed on 55 off 40 balls by Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over by which time England needed just 13 runs to win the match. Morgan saw them over the line comfortably.

Earlier, captain Quinton de Kock was highest scorer with 30 runs in an underwhelming performance from the South African batting order.

Brief scores: South Africa 146/6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 30, George Linde 29; Jofra Archer 1/18) vs England 147/6 in 19.5 overs (Dawid Malan 55, Eoin Morgan 26 not out; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/19)

–IANS

rkm/sdr/

