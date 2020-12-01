Over 1 million watched WBBL playoffs cricket matches

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Dec 1 (IANS) Over one million viewers watched the playoffs of the sixth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) that concluded on Saturday, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was the second-highest rated WBBL playoffs after the 2018 WBBL, with the final between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars becoming the second-highest rating WBBL game ever and remains the highest ever for a game on 7mate, the free-to-air channel owned by Seven Network.

The league said that more matches were broadcast than ever before on Seven and Foxtel along with coverage on Kayo, ABC Radio and the CA Live app.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m proud of everyone who made it happen, including the local and overseas players who spent time in quarantine, the NSW Government who allowed the tournament to take place, our various broadcast partners who continue to help make the game more visible and those who made the WBBL Village home for over 250 players, families and staff,” said Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson.

“It’s clear that fandom around the women’s game is continuing to grow with record-breaking viewership numbers and credit must go to the players who continue to raise the bar and make the WBBL the best women’s cricket league in the world.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma