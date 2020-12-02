Sports IPL

Sorry Australia: Candice jokes about husband Warner's groin injury

By IANS
Sydney, Dec 1 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner’s groin injury has ruled him out of the upcoming third ODI against India on Wednesday and the subsequent T20I series between the two sides. Warner has had a busy schedule over the past four months and got to spend time with his family only a few weeks ago.

His wife, Candice, jokingly said that this may have had a role to play in his injury. “Sorry, Australia!” said Candice on a lighter note, speaking on Triple M’s Moonman in the Morning about Warner’s injury.

“We only sort of reunited after four months apart, a couple of days prior… and everyone’s like ‘what have you done to him’,” she said while giggling.

Warner is now in a race to prove his fitness in time for Australia’s Test series against India which starts on December 17. Head coach Justin Langer has said that he is unsure about the opener’s availability for the first Test.

“He’s strained his abductor in his groins and they tell me it’s a very painful injury. It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain in the change-rooms. We’ve just arrived in Canberra, so we won’t see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney,” Langer told SEN’s Sportsday WA.

“I’m not holding my breath that he’ll be ready for the first Test match, but with that said, he’s the sort of elite professional who will be doing literally everything possible to be ready for it. We’ll see what happens, but he’s going to be a loss that’s for sure,” Langer added.

