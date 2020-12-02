Spanish tennis player banned for 8 yrs for match fixing

Sports IPL

London, Dec 2 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez has been banned from the sport for eight years for his involvement in match fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The TIU said that Perez, who had a highest ATP singles ranking of 154 and a highest ATP doubles ranking of 135, had been partaken in three separate instances of match fixing activity in 2017.

“The disciplinary case was heard by anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren on 5 November 2020. He found that Enrique Lopez Perez breached the rules of the Tennis Anti-corruption Programme three times at tournaments in 2017, with two further charges unproven,” the TIU said.

He has additionally been fined $25,000. Perez was provisionally suspended on December 19 prior to the hearing.

