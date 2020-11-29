Team breathed a sigh of relief after I took Kohli's catch: Henriques

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, Nov 29 (IANS) While it may have been tough for fielders from both sides to pick high catches due to windy conditions as well as crowds in the background, the Australians were a step ahead on the field when it came to ground fielding. Not only did they stop more runs than India in the outfield, they pulled off some good catches to disturb India’s run chase.

All-rounder Moises Henriques, who was playing an ODI after a gap of over three years, took a diving catch at short mid-wicket to send back Indian skipper Virat Kohli who was looking good and anchoring India’s chase. Kohli was on 89 when he was dismissed. India still needed 165 runs in just over 15 overs when Kohli was dismissed.

However, Henriques said that the wicket was important enough to give his team a bit of relief.

“It was really a big wicket. A lot of our guys were a lot calmer in the outfield when that man was dismissed — when you are able to dismiss some who scores so well as he does. Thankfully, he didn’t do as well as he wanted to do. I was able to get there quick enough and didn’t have to think much,” said Henriques who also bowled seven good overs and picked the wicket of Shreyas Iyer just as he was looking to shift gears.

