The Hundred cricket signs Cazoo as principal partner

London, Dec 1 (IANS) Cazoo, the United Kingdom’s leading online car retailer and fastest-growing digital business, will be the principal partner of the upcoming cricket competition, The Hundred, under a multi-year partnership agreement, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The Hundred is a new short format competition, for men and women, which will be launched next year with eight teams competing — from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton, and London. The competition will have 68 matches played around the UK and screened live by Sky Sports and the BBC.

Each innings will comprise 100 balls, or 15 overs and the last over comprising 10 balls. The two other formats of cricket are the T10 and T20. In T10, each innings comprises 10 overs while T20 comprises 20 overs per innings.

“As an emerging, innovative, digital and game-changing brand, Cazoo is exactly the kind of business we want as principal partner of The Hundred. We are delighted to partner with Cazoo for our launch in 2021 and look forward to working very closely with them to provide an incredible experience for new and existing cricket fans,” Said Rob Calder, Commercial Director of The Hundred.

The Cazoo brand will feature in stadia, on players’ shirt sleeves and across digital platforms for the competition.

“We are delighted to partner with The Hundred, one of the most exciting sporting events taking place next year. This relationship is an important part of our growth plans and will help Cazoo become a household name and as we engage with new and existing cricket fans across the country and continue to deliver the best possible car buying experience for UK consumers,” said Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO of Cazoo.

–IANS

