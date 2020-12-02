Sports IPL

Wanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur

By IANS
Wanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Fast bowler Shardul Thakur said that he was looking to keep the batsmen away from the cut and pull shots during the third ODI between India and Australia. Thakur, who was playing his first game of the series, returned as India’s most successful bowler, picking three wickets for 51 runs.

Thakur’s haul, that included the prized wicket of the centurion in first two games Steve Smith, helped India register a 13-run win and avoid a whitewash in the three-match series.

“The plan was to bowl length consistently. They had scored a lot of runs through cuts and pulls in the first two games, so I decided to make them play straighter lines. That worked,” said Thakur while speaking to the media after the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakur also revealed the plan the team had to bowl to Smith, who he had caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper KL Rahul in what he admitted was a lucky dismissal.

“I feel sometimes we get lucky. Wanted his wicket to put them on the backfoot. I had planned bowling at his stumps and he edged down the leg side. Getting him early while defending 302 was big. The win gave us the momentum to go into the T20I series,” added Thakur.

Thakur came into this match after the India bowlers were taken to cleaners in the first two games at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the wicket was very good to bat on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pitches (in first two ODIs) were good to bat. We have to use variations on wickets that are good to bat. And we have to use the variations smartly and execute it ball after ball,” said Thakur.

–IANS

kh/rkm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCashed in on Warner's absence: Shardul Thakur
Next articleZoya Akhtar reveals what truly makes her richer

Related Articles

IPL

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) Tapan Memorial registered thumping five-wicket victory over Mohun Bagan, thanks to skipper Shahbaz Ahamad's 24-ball 51, in the Bengal T20...
Read more
IPL

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whose use of switch-hit and reverse sweep has been criticised by Ian Chappell as unfair and...
Read more
IPL

T Natarajan shows 'character' on international debut

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 2 (IANS) While India had a number of heroes in Wednesday's win in the third ODI against Australia -- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Wanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur 2

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Wanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur 3

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Wanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur 4

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Wanted to keep Aussies away from cut and pull shots: Thakur 5

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020