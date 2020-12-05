Sports

Mohun Bagan stay alive in Bengal T20 Challenge

By IANS
Kolkata, Dec 5 (IANS) A disciplined Mohun Bagan bowling attack helped the maidan giants beat Calcutta Customs by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens to stay alive in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Calcutta Customs won the toss and elected to bat. Mohun Bagan bowlers restricted Customs batters to a paltry 119/5 in 20 overs.

While chasing, Bagan lost Vivek Singh (16) early but Writtick Chatterjee (41) and skipper Anustup Majumdar (40) stayed unbeaten till the end to ensure Bagan took home four points with 5.2 overs left to play. Bagan finished on 125/2.

Bagan are now placed fifth in the table with 12 points from eight matches and are ahead of Customs, who are at the bottom of the table, only on net run rate.

Bagan all-rounder Writtick said, “It was a very crucial victory for us. I am very happy that I performed well in both departments and helped my team earn crucial points. Hopefully we will carry this momentum forward and apply well in our next matches.”

Earlier, Bagan bowler Prince Yadav bagged two wickets for 18 off his 4 overs while Anurag Tiwary, Writtick Chatterjee and Sunil Kumar Dalal picked one wicket apiece.

Chirag Pathak was the top-scorer for Customs with an unbeaten 29 off 26 balls.

–IANS

kh/

