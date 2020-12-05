Sports

Travis Head to lead Australia A against India A

By IANS
Sydney, Dec 5 (IANS) The Australia selectors have announced a 13-member Australia A squad that will take on India A at Drummoyne Oval in a three-day game, beginning on Sunday.

The squad includes Australia Test captain Time Paine as well as opener Joe Burns, all-rounder Cameron Green and will be led by left-handed batsman Travis Head, who is also a member of the Aussie Test squad.

The December 6-8 warm-up game has been touted as a practice game for the Aussie Test specialists ahead of the Test series against India that begins at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. The Test specialists have not played much cricket due to Covid-19 pandemic. They have played only a few Sheffield Shield games.

The start of the three-day game will also coincide with the second T20 International between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia A squad: Jackson Bird, Joe Burns, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (capt), Nic Maddinson, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland.

–IANS

