Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin treats fans with a selfie twinning in white

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most loved couples on social media. After the ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega’ songs which was a huge hit, Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are once again going to reunite for another peppy track, titled, 2 Phone. The first look poster was released a few days ago.

JasLy fans are simply excited to see their idols once again. As the release of the song, 2 Phone is just around the corners, Aly Goni shared a selfie on Instagram with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin which is cute beyond words. The latest snap will surely make your wait harder for the song.

Aly Goni captioned the selfie, “Just 2 days to goooo for #2phone 😍😍😍@jasminbhasin2806 @nehakakkar @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @desimusicfactory #alygoni #jasminbhasin #famAly #jaslyians”

In the selfie, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin both are twinning in white and looking absolutely adorable. Fans of Jasly are super excited for the song as it releases on 29th July 2021.

The teaser of 2 phone song was recently released and it gained more views. We are waiting for the full song as it will be super hit.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin twinning in white below: