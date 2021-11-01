- Advertisement -

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are couple goals for one and all. The duo had always maintained the fact that they are friends in real life. However, soon, after their appearance in Bigg Boss 14, they made their relationship public for the entire world to admire and fall in love.

Aly dropped adorable post for Jasmin Bhasin and captioned, ““Mein khushi talaash kar raha tha.. Aur tu mil gayi” 🎭 ✨ #alygoni #bffForLife 🤞🏼 #jasly”

In the picture, Jasmin and Aly are seen lost in each other’s eyes. Both are looking at each other adorably as if there are only these two in the whole world. Aly is seen wearing black tshirt and black denim while Jasmin is seen wearing a red jacket and blue denim. Aly is seen holding Jasmin’s hand which is cute to handle.

Jasmin commented on the post, “Khushi ke saath craziness bhi 🤣🤗 @alygoni”

Jasmin and Aly are seen in most of the music videos together like 2 phone, Tu bhi sataya Jayega, Tera Suit. Their chemistry is on fire all the time they are on-screen.

Check out Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin lost in each other’s eyes in the latest romantic picture below: