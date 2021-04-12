Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s lovecation in Dubai

Adv.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin aka JasLy, have been busy with work ever since they stepped out from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. With back-to-back music videos shoot keeping them occupied, the couple recently took off to Dubai to enjoy a little break.

Though they have been on a shopping spree too, they did not miss the chance to enjoy the desert safari in Dubai. While Aly looked every bit of Emirati with that checked scarf around him, Jasmin looked stunning as always as they posed together in their jeep.

The couple, who is popularly called as JasLy by their fans, recently shot for another music video in Jaipur. This will be their second project together after the peppy “Tera suit”. Jasmin was also recently seen in Maninder Buttar’s song “Paani di gal”.