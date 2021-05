Adv.

Anita Hassanandani recently shared a picture on her social media account. In this photo she wore a pink outfit. She looks so stunning in pink kaftan.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in October 2013 and welcomed their son Aaravv on February 9, 2021.

Ever since the birth of her son, Anita has actively shared a lot of pictures and videos of how much she is enjoying motherhood as a new mom. Check out the photo below.