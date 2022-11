Anjali Arora turns a year older today. She hosted her birthday bash and was seen wearing a red carpet-gown.

She donned a velvet body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit. Anjali partied hard with Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre fashion sense.

The paps on duty had a fun time clicking the two controversial beauties.

From Urfi Javed to Umar Riaz, several celebs graced Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s birthday bash and had a blast.

Anjali arora and umar riaz twinning in black at her birthday bash

