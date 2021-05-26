Adv.
Arjun Bijlani posts pics with Nikki Tamboli; they look ‘perfect together’?!

Actor Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Tamboli may be rival contestants on the adventure reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, but they sure seem to have struck a bond while shooting for the show in Cape Town. A series of pictures Arjun posted on Wednesday shows the two stars are having a good time together.

In three pictures that Arjun posted on Instagram, the two can be seen posing in a park. Arjun looks stylish in a sleeveless blue jacket with black jeans. He completes his look with shades and holds a black jacket in his hand. Nikki looked pretty in a white crop top, pink shorts and a black jacket.

“She has a funny bone !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown @colorstv,” Arjun wrote on his Insta post.

The picture sure has impressed fans.

“Looks perfect together,” wrote a fan.

Another posted: “You both look soo amazing together.”

Meanwhile, Arjun has been posting pictures with the other constants of the show as well. He recently posted pictures with Divyanka, captioning them: “Always smiling!! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown @colorstv.”

