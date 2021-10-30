- Advertisement -

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and became a solid couple. Their fans love them and the couple keeps treating them with their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

The couple has been together for over two years now. Their chemistry is visible in both their music videos and off-screen through social media.

Asim and Himanshi recently shared pictures from their vacation in London. They both looking adorable travelling together. Asim shared his solo pictures wearing white tshirt and denim

Their chemistry is so adorable and we have seen them their many music videos together.

Check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana enjoying their vacation in London below: