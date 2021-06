Adv.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is known for chiselled abs and his hard-hitting rap music. He shared a photo on his Instagram story. In this photo he is flaunting his workout abs.

Asim Riaz has managed to stay in the headlines for his fitness.

Asim Riaz, who has garnered a massive fan base around him, on Thursday took to his Instagram story and shared a sassy picture of himself flaunting his chiselled abs.

Check out the photo below.