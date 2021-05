Adv.

Asim Riaz is an Indian Model known for his participation in Bigg Boss Season 13. Asim Riaz took to his social media and shared a classy picture of himself flaunting his abs.

In the picture, Asim Riaz is seen flaunting his washboard abs. The sweaty look attracted many comments from his fans. One Instagram user wrote, “Uff asimmmmm” Another said, “bahot hard”.

Check out the pictures here: