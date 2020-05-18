Asim Riaz’s drool-worthy six pack abs pictures will melt your hearts

Advertisement

Big boss 13 runner up and heart-throb of many young girls Asim Riaz is definitely someone who needs no introduction. Big boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was one of the most fearless and dynamic faces of season 13.

Big boss season 13 is considered as one of the most highly rated Television Show in the entire Indian TV industry.

Even in the Big boss house, Asim was seen taking care of his body by doing various activities like Gym. The boy has got toned six-pack abs which he used to flaunt often in the show.

Asim Riaz is at presently dating Punjabi Fame singer and ex-big boss 13 contestant Himashi Khurana. Asim Riaz proposed Himanshi Khurana in the live show.

Asim Riaz has made many excuses to take his shirt off. At times when he could not sleep with his t-shirt on or times when it was just too hot to wear clothes.

Amid lockdown, Asim shared a few drool-worthy six pack abs pictures just to make us crazy and fall in love with him all over again

Today we have tried bringing some of the photos from Asim Riaz Instagram account which will definitely inspire or may motivate you to achieve your health goals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_SQ_E5jl6k/