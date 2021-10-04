HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s BTS pictures from their wedding

The BTS pictures from the wedding of Ram and Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are doing the rounds. In the pictures, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are seen posing in wedding outfits wearing garlands.

The current story of BALH 2 revolves around Ram and Priya getting married which is not acceptable to many people. One of them is Priya’s father and her stepmom who is trying various tricks to break their marriage.

Disha Parmar who got married to Nakukl Mehta onscreen in the show.

The BTS pictures from the wedding are doing the rounds. In the pictures, Nakuul and Disha are seen posing in wedding outfits wearing garlands. Both are looking adorable.

The original Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The show had a successful run from May 30, 2011 to July 10, 2014. The romantic family drama revolves around business tycoon Ram and Priya, who comes from a middle-class family. They accidentally discover love after getting married. Apart from Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, the show stars Kanupriya Pandit, Shubhavi Choksey and Reena Agarwal among others.

Check out Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s BTS wedding pictures from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 below:

