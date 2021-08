- Advertisement -

Surbhi Chandna shared a slew of photos in floral outfit.

In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned figure as she enjoys the sun and the beach.

- Advertisement -

She rounded her look with a choker and tied her in a bun. She captioned the post, ‘ If you catch me smiling everyday its because everyday i am imagining i am Here ????’ Check out hot photos below.