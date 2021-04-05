Surbhi Chandna giving Boss lady vibes in black outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna sets our hearts on fire everytime she posts something on Instagram

She was recently seen in a music video titled, Bepanah Pyaar opposite Sharad Malhotra. She played a CBI officer in the song and has been sharing a lot of her looks from the video. The actress never fails to impress us with her looks and even this time we loved her Boss lady look.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Believe in Extraordinary”. Surbhi wore a black jeans and a black classy hoodie. She looked so stylish in this all black outfit.

She is totally giving Boss lady vibes in this outfit and her attitude is also on point. We are already crushing over this beauty.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s Boss lady vibes in black outfit below: