Bharti Singh glows as she flaunts her baby bump

Bharti Singh recently shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot.

By Pooja Tiwari
Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. The baby will arrive in fall.

Bharti Singh recently shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot. Sharing the dreamy photos, the happy mom wrote, "Aane wale baby ki mummy❤."  

In the photos, Bharti Singh is seen cradling her baby bump. She wore subtle makeup and left her hair loose. Bharti was seen in a tulle gown full of ruffle. She looked really cute.

Bharti Singh is keeping busy during her pregnancy as she is hosting TV shows like Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Bharti announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video. Check out the photos below.

