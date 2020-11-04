Advtg.

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana recently celebrated a year of togetherness with a cake and love-filled picture. Asim and Himanshi first met on the reality show of Bigg Boss.

. @imrealasim inst story ❤️



This cake was given by AsiManshi fan's for celebrating One Year Of AsiManshi #AsimRiaz | #AsiManshi | #TeamAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/gtE7PIKTqT — Team Asim Riaz Official 👑 (@IamAsimRiaz1) November 3, 2020

Asim Riaz is currently in Dubai for his upcoming project and we are totally going crazy over his pictures and videos on his Instagram as he keeps updating his fans all the time.

Asim shared a picture on his Instagram, in which he is seen wearing a brown leather jacket. He is totally looking handsome as ever. As he is in Dubai he is doing all the possible touristy things.He even clicked pictures at the Burj Khalifa.

Check out Asim Riaz Dubai pictures below:

We Stan a humble and grateful king ✨💖#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/aUZZfQrefT — ツ (@its_vidhi1) November 4, 2020