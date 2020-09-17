Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz latest hot picture in checkered shirt is droolworthy

Asim Riaz shared a series of pictures and he is looking smoking hot in the pictures. He is seen wearing a checkered shirt and khaki colored pants.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Asim Riaz is an inspiration to many for various reasons. From true friendship to standing for the right to proving one’s mettle, during his Bigg Boss 13 journey, Asim has proved his prowess.

Though he did not win the BB 13 title, he certainly is a ‘star boy’ for millions of his fans. However, if there’s one thing that Asim is consistently motivating and inspiring people about, it has to be ‘fitness.’ The Kashmiri boy is a complete fitness freak, and it is known to all. 

Asim Riaz shared a series of pictures and he is looking smoking hot in the pictures. He is seen wearing a checkered shirt and khaki colored pants. He is such poser and he knows how to style his fashion game. We are totally drooling over Asim’s latest pictures.

Meanwhile, Asim is prepping up for the release of his next music video with Stebin Ben after ‘Afsos Karoge’ with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. 

Check out Asim Riaz latest hot picture in checkered shirt below:

