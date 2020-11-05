Bigg Boss 13 LoveBirds: Himanshi Khurana flaunts her red Karwa Chauth outfit, Asim Riaz loved up comment on her post

Advtg.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are going strong together. The two met for the first time during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where they also fell in love with each other and declared their feelings on national television.

Himanshi shared some pictures from Karwa Chauth celebration. She was also seen applying mehendi for the celebration. Later she was all dolled up in a red and golden salwar suit.

A few hours away from the festival day, Himanshi has shared a video on her Instagram handle and left all her fans in a daze.

Himanshi is getting mehendi applied on her hands in the video, with all her friends around having a jolly time.

Asim Riaz was mesmerised by her beauty. He commented, “You look stunning, Himanshi.”

Asim and Himanshi completed one year of togetherness on November 3.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s Karwa Chauth celebration below and also don’t miss Asim Riaz comment:

