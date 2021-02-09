Mahira Sharma looks gorgeous in selfies

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahira Sharma absolutely looking gorgeous in her selfie. Mahira Sharma garnered an exponential fan base following her stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 13.
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair.
Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recently Mahira Sharma has been enjoying her share of fame with her TV stints and other projects. With almost all of her songs and music videos going viral, the actor is thrilled and excited to start shooting for her next song with singer Karan Aujla.
Check out Mahira Sharma selfies below:
ADVERTISEMENT