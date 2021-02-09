ADVERTISEMENT
TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Mahira Sharma looks gorgeous in selfies

Mahira Sharma absolutely looking gorgeous in these selfie

By Glamsham Editorial
Mahira Sharma looks gorgeous in selfie
Mahira Sharma looks gorgeous in selfie
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahira Sharma absolutely looking gorgeous in her selfie. Mahira Sharma garnered an exponential fan base following her stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 13.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance was one of the most popular and talked about elements from the show as they made an adorable pair.

Their rumoured relationship made headlines as they were shipped by the fans with #PaHira.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently Mahira Sharma has been enjoying her share of fame with her TV stints and other projects. With almost all of her songs and music videos going viral, the actor is thrilled and excited to start shooting for her next song with singer Karan Aujla.

Check out Mahira Sharma selfies below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHina Khan flaunting her winter fashion in white crop top
Next articlePriyanka Chopra recalls in autobiography she was advised 'a boob job'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan flaunting her winter fashion in white crop top

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan has taken the fashion sphere by storm with her stunning outfits
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla evicted?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly been eliminated from the house in a surprise mid-week eviction. The latest promo of the upcoming episode shows housemates getting...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin picks Rahul Vaidya over Abhinav Shukla

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house and the actress had left the contestants and host Salman Khan in tears as she bid adieu to the show.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021