Rashami Desai looks glam in a sky blue pantsuit

For her recent photoshoot, Rashami Desai is seen wearing a a sky blue pantsuit and a bold dark pink lipstick. She is totally a glam doll. Her caption says it all.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestant and television actress Rashami Desai is acing her fashion game.

Rashami’s fashion game is always on point. She loves to experiment on looks. This latest picture of her will surely make you drool.

Rashami shared a series of photos and captioned, “She needed a hero. So….That’s what she chose to become👸🏻”

For her recent photoshoot, Rashami is seen wearing a a sky blue pantsuit and a bold dark pink lipstick. She is totally a glam doll. Her caption says it all. Truly defines her picture and her killer attitude.

After Rashami Desai’s journey with the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, she was taken onboard as Shalakha in Naagin 4 by Ekta Kapoor. After a few episodes of it, lockdown was imposed, and the show was scrapped during this period.

Check out Rashami Desai’s sky blue pantsuit pictures below:

