Paras Chhabra was in the limelight during the television show’s biggest show Bigg Boss 13. There was a lot of discussion about Paras among the audience and through this he also got special recognition.

These days Paras is once again in the headlines, due to which a photo of him, which he himself shared with his official Instagram account.

Paras Chhabra spotted a new look, shared pictures on his Instagram and captioned, “I have got more issues than VOGUE 🤟😎 New look for next project hope you guys like it 😉🤑”

In this photo, Paras is seen in a very different style. He is seen in an 80s hairstyle and zebra print outfits.

Paras has been seen in many music videos. Right now they are working in some projects, although Paras has not yet given official confirmation on this. Jugalbandi on social media between Paras and Mahira Sharma also often attracts discussion among fans.

Check out Paras Chhabra’s new look for his upcoming project below: