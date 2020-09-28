Home TV Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra sports a funky new look for his upcoming project

In this photo, Paras Chhabra is seen in a very different style. He is seen in an 80s hairstyle and zebra print outfits.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra sports a funky new look for his upcoming project
Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra sports a funky new look for his upcoming project
Advtg.

Paras Chhabra was in the limelight during the television show’s biggest show Bigg Boss 13. There was a lot of discussion about Paras among the audience and through this he also got special recognition.

These days Paras is once again in the headlines, due to which a photo of him, which he himself shared with his official Instagram account. 

Paras Chhabra spotted a new look, shared pictures on his Instagram and captioned, “I have got more issues than VOGUE 🤟😎 New look for next project hope you guys like it 😉🤑”

Advtg.

In this photo, Paras is seen in a very different style. He is seen in an 80s hairstyle and zebra print outfits.

Paras has been seen in many music videos. Right now they are working in some projects, although Paras has not yet given official confirmation on this. Jugalbandi on social media between Paras and Mahira Sharma also often attracts discussion among fans.

Check out Paras Chhabra’s new look for his upcoming project below:

View this post on Instagram

I never lose either WIN OR LEARN 😎

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Advtg.
Previous articlePayal Dev on recreating Mika's 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag'
Next articleSui Dhaaga maker Sharat Katariya: My characters come from personal experiences

Related Articles

News

Naagin 5: Naagin and Morni’s iconic mud fight is a must watch

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the latest episode of Naagin 5, Bani touches Mayuri’s hand and learns that Mayuri is a peacock, enemy of Naag vansh, and they get into a physical fight and family members come outside and be a mute spectator of their fight.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma dedicates his upcoming role attire to his ‘father’ and ‘grandfather’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priyank Sharma is gearing up for his next project and role, which is set to be nothing less than a power-packed and powerful one altogether!
Read more
News

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rohit Verma taking pride in standing for the queer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Big Boss contestant Rohit Verma has responded to the central government decision.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks